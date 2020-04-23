New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.15 pm. . DEL149 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP: Death count rises to 24; total cases 1,510 as 61 more test positive for coronavirus Lucknow: The coronavirus death toll rose to 24 in Uttar Pradesh as three more people succumbed to the infection on Thursday, an official release said. .

DES12 UP-LOCKDOWN-TEACHERS Band of govt teachers reaches out to locked down village kids Lucknow: Six government teachers in Bakshi-ka-Talab on the outskirts of the city have come together to reach out to rural children through WhatsApp, keeping them engaged at a time when schools are shut due to the lockdown. DES58 PB-VIRUS-LD COUNT Six-month-old dies, Punjab death toll now 17; COVID tally 283 Chandigarh: A six-month-old child succumbed to COVID-19 here on Thursday, pushing Punjab's death toll to 17 as the state reported 26 new coronavirus cases. Its tally of people infected by the virus is now 283. . DES2DES62 PB-VIRUS-WOMEN-CRIME 21 per cent increase in crime against women in Punjab: Official Chandigarh:Punjab has witnessed a 21 per cent increase in cases of domestic violence and crime against women from February to April 20 this year, officials said here on Thursday. .

DES43 PB-LOCKDOWN-DELIVERIES Around 25,000 babies born during 1st week of curfew in Punjab: Minister Chandigarh: Around 25,000 babies were born in Punjab hospitals during the first week of the curfew imposed to check the coronavirus spread, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. RJ-VIRUS-CASES 47 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; tally rises to 1,953 Jaipur: Forty-seven more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,935, officials said. . DES57 RJ-BJP Rajasthan govt going soft on Tablighi Jamaat members: State BJP Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of being soft on Tablighi Jamaat people due to its appeasement policy. .

DES45 RJ-JOURNALIST-FIR Cong leaders lodge complaints against journalist Arnab Goswami in Rajasthan Bikaner: Two local Congress leaders have lodged police complaints in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts against journalist Arnab Goswami , who is facing the ire of the party after his verbal attack on Sonia Gandhi DES49 HR-VIRUS-LD ORDINANCE Ordinance to protect health staff: Haryana designates DIG-rank official as nodal officer Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday designated a DIG-rank official as the state’s nodal officer for the implementation of an ordinance passed by the Centre to protect healthcare professionals against violence during the coronavirus crisis. . DES30 HR-LOCKDOWN-LEADERS-LD-VIJ Take action against political leaders violating lockdown: Hry Home Minister Vij to police Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed top police officials to take action against political leaders violating the lockdown, in an apparent reference to visits by the opposition to grain mandis. .

DES61 HP-VIRUS-LD POSITIVE One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41 Shimla: After a five-day hiatus, Himachal Pradesh recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 41, officials said. . DES65 UKD-VIRUS-CASE 1 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarkahand, total stands at 47 Dehradun: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 47, officials said. .

DES60 UKD-LOCKDOWN-FOREIGNERS Amid lockdown, seven foreigners turn Good Samaritans for poor Rishikesh: They had come to India on a spiritual mission but the coronavirus outbreak prompted a group of seven foreigners in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh to change their plans and serve the poor.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.