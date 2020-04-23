COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up panel to frame security protocol for healthcare personnel

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday constituted a six-member committee to frame a security protocol for healthcare personnel dealing with COVID-19 cases in the wake of recent attacks on them. A government official told PTI that the chief secretary has directed the committee, headed by the principal secretary of Delhi health and family welfare department, to frame the protocol within 48 hours.

Dev also asked Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava to nominate a state-level nodal officer not below the rank of special commissioner and district-level officer not below the rank of DCP who would be available round the clock to address any safety issues related to medical professionals. "They must take all necessary measures to ensure adequate protection for healthcare professionals and frontline workers and to prevent any incident of violence against them," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.