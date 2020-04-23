Youth arrested for attacking girl

An 18-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday in Bhiwandi town in the district for allegedly attacking a 14-year-old girl for refusing to marry him. Inspector A V Kamble of Bhiwandi town police station said that accused and the victim lived in Kamathgahr-Fene locality.

The accused was harassing the girl for the last one year, the officer said. The girl rejected his advances. On Tuesday evening, he went to her house and allegedly attacked her with a knife, injuring her grievously, the inspector said.

Later he also inflicted knife wounds on his own neck in a bid to end his life. Both were rushed to hospital. After he was discharged on Thursday, the police arrested the youth for attempt to murder.

PTI COR KRK KRK.

