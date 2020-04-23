Left Menu
Editors Guild strongly condemns 'attack' on Arnab Goswami and his wife

Updated: 23-04-2020 23:58 IST
The Editors Guild of India on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife, saying any physical assault, instigation for hate or verbal abuse hurled against any scribe is a "reprehensible act". Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on the way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Both the attackers have been arrested.

The Guild also urged the Mumbai Police to bring to book those who had attacked Goswami and his wife. In a statement, the Guild said it strongly condemns the "physical attack" against senior editors of Republic TV channel Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray.

"Any physical attack, instigation for hate or verbal abuse hurled against any journalist is a reprehensible act. The freedom to express one's views or report facts without any fear or intimidation whatsoever is the most fundamental tenet of journalism," the Guild said. Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, has invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks aimed at their party president Sonia Gandhi during a TV discussion on the Palghar incident in which three people, including two sadhus, were lynched.

