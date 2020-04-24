Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar officials booked for humiliating village chowkidar

PTI | Araria | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:54 IST
Bihar officials booked for humiliating village chowkidar

An FIR has been lodged here against two officials of the Bihar Agriculture Department for allegedly humiliating a village chowkidar who had stopped their vehicle and asked them to show their passes allowing them to travel amid the lockdown, police said on Thursday. Araria Sub Divisional Police Officer Pushkar Kumar said District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar and Agriculture Coordinator Kumar Rajeev have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act, invoked for enforcing the nationwide lockdown.

They have also been booked for various penal offences relating to the use of force, preventing a government servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation. The SDPO said the FIR was lodged on Wednesday night upon the statement of Bairgachhi police outpost in-charge Harendra Kumar that Ganesh Lal Tatma, a Home Guard jawan, was insulted by the two officials, and an additional sub inspector, Govind Singh, who reached the spot.

The village chowkidar was forced to do squats, holding his ears and prostrate before the agriculture officer, he said. Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey took a strong note of the incident which occurred on Monday and its video clip went viral on Tuesday.

Besides ringing up Tatma to express his regret over the incident, the state police chief also suspended the ASI, noting that he was party to the treatment meted out to the chowkidar "that went against human dignity" and involved "making a man in uniform fall at other people's feet"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Macron: we need EU coronavirus rescue package worth 5-10 points of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europes response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes

Most major stock markets edged up slightly in mixed markets on Thursday as investors weighed a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus against stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. Inv...

'We are failing our grandparents' Canada's Trudeau says as COVID-19 hammers nursing homes

Canada is failing its seniors as officials struggle to contain fatal outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in long-term care homes across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.Long-term care homes in Canada, whose residen...

LGBT+ people facing more economic hardship in U.S. pandemic fallout – survey

Gay and trans people in the United States are twice as likely to say their finances are worse off than their straight peers and have seen more cuts in work hours in the coronavirus outbreak, research published on Thursday showed.LGBT Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020