HP's ex-addl chief secy, daughter booked for lockdown breaches

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:23 IST
Himachal’s former Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Sannan has been booked on charges of violating coronavirus lockdown orders, a state police spokesperson said on Thursday. The FIR was lodged against Sannan, his daughter Jayanti Sannan and two others, including Arun Malik and Madhav Malhotra, under sections 51 of Disaster Management Act and sections 188 and 269 of Indian Penal Code at Sunni police station, said HP SP (Law & Order) Khushal Sharma.

Residents of Purani Kothi in Mashobra, they were booked on the basis of information of lockdown violations provided by Khatnol gram panchayat head Anita, he added. The police said some villagers had seen them travelling and coming out of a vehicle. They informed the gram panchayat head who passed the information to the police.

