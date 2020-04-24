Left Menu
Delhi: Okhla vegetable market witnesses low turnout of customers due to lockdown

The Okhla vegetable market in Delhi witnessed a lesser number of customers on Friday morning even as people prepare to observe the holy month of Ramzan, which is likely to begin from April 25.

Updated: 24-04-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:01 IST
Okhla vegetable market. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Okhla vegetable market in Delhi witnessed a lesser number of customers on Friday morning even as people prepare to observe the holy month of Ramzan, which is likely to begin from April 25. Akram, a vegetable seller at the market, blamed the lockdown for decline in business.

"The business has been affected adversely, vegetables are rotting. Customers are afraid of stepping out of their houses, they are reluctant to even come and if they do step out, the administration asks them to go back," said Akram. While the sellers expressed concerns over low revenues, the customers were seen stocking on supplies.

Abbas Akhtar said, "I have come here to buy a week's supply of vegetables as Ramzan begins from tomorrow. And people have also been advised to not venture out several times in a day due to coronavirus outbreak." Meanwhile, people were seen flouting social distancing norms at Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi which has been allowed to remain open for 24 hours amid the lockdown.

The country is under lockdown which was imposed last month to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

