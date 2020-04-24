Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 176

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar on Friday, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 176, he added.

Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus cases climbed to 23,077, with 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

