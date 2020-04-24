Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mosques in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram remain closed on first day of Ramzan

Mosques in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram remained closed on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan on Friday, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:40 IST
Mosques in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram remain closed on first day of Ramzan
Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath in Kochi (left) and Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvananthapuram (right). Image Credit: ANI

Mosques in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram remained closed on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan on Friday, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Kochi's Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath mosque's Imam remains inside the mosque while it is shut for the general public. Posters have been put up outside the mosque stating that no prayers will be held until further notice.

''I am staying at the mosque since the day lockdown was imposed. Going back home and coming to the mosque every day is not possible due to the lockdown restrictions. The holy month of Ramzan has commenced and usually, devotees used to come to mosques to break their fasts," said Ibrahim, Imam of Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath. "This year, we have directed the faithful to prepare food at home and break the fast with their families. Congregations won't be held at the mosques. People should pray at home, Muslim organisations have strictly directed the people to observe all Ramzan related prayers and rituals at home. These instructions must be followed," he added.

Meanwhile, Vazhuthacaud mosque and Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvananthapuram also remained closed today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Funeral of COVID-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Ru...

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson saidAt about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army ini...

Amfi assures investors after Franklin Templeton MF shuts six schemes

Industry body Amfi on Friday assured investors that majority of fixed income mutual funds assets are invested in superior credit quality securities and such schemes have appropriate liquidity to ensure normal operations. The statement by th...

NEWALERT

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020