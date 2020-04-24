Left Menu
Bihar: Coronavirus lockdown hits Betel leaf farmers in Muzzaffarpur

Betel leaf (Paan leaf) farmers in Muzzaffarpur are facing losses due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ANI | Muzzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:05 IST
Betel leaf farmers in Muzaffarpur say they are facing several problems due to lockdown. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Betel leaf (Paan leaf) farmers in Muzzaffarpur are facing losses due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Some farmers told ANI that they are facing problems as there is shortage of labour and they are not able to send their produce to the market due to the lack of transport facilities.

"We are not getting enough labourers and selling our produce has become difficult because of the lockdown. We are facing losses," said Ram Parvesh, a farmer, while speaking to ANI. "The markets are closed due to the lockdown. And the traders are not buying as they are unable to sell paan during the lockdown," said another farmer.

Also, untimely rainfall and hailstorm have destroyed crops and worsened the situation for farmers in the region. Apart from Betel leaf farmers, Litchi growers are also staring at huge losses as traders across the country are unable to make their way to Muzaffarpur to purchase the fruit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

