Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mosque at Delhi's Parliament street closed, Imam urges people to pray at home

The Imam of Jama Masjid Mosque at Delhi's Parliament Street on Friday urged people to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan as mosques remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:50 IST
Mosque at Delhi's Parliament street closed, Imam urges people to pray at home
Jama Masjid Mosque at Parliament Street in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Imam of Jama Masjid Mosque at Delhi's Parliament Street on Friday urged people to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan as mosques remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. A poster has also been put outside the Masjid that reads-- "Due to coronavirus, it is mandatory to keep distance from people. So, offer prayers at your homes instead of mosques."

Speaking to ANI, Mohibullah Nadvi, Imam of the mosque said, "People should offer prayers at their homes, they should not visit mosques". "People should not gather anywhere as they will risk the lives of others by doing so. People should follow social distancing norms," he added.

Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Madrid stores close, city falls quiet in pandemic

Mannequins in store windows display yesterdays fashion, empty store shelves gather dust, cardboard, and sheets cover products that until recently were considered necessary for our well-being. Spains strict lockdown amid the coronavirus, whi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on worries over EU stimulus details, coronavirus drug

Global shares fell on Friday, spurred by delays to an agreement on divisive details of the European Unions stimulus package and doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19. MSCIs All Country World Index, which tracks...

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gand...

Lesbian couple's custody case takes China into uncharted legal waters

A Chinese lesbian couples landmark court battle over the custody of their two children has stirred debate over LGBT rights and put a spotlight on a legal vacuum created by the absence of same-sex marriage law.Shanghai resident Zhang Peiyi s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020