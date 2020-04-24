Left Menu
J-K policeman abducted by terrorists in Shopian, rescued

A policeman, who was abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, was rescued late night, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:52 IST
J-K policeman abducted by terrorists in Shopian, rescued
"A policeman who went to his home on leave in the Shopian area was abducted by terrorists; he was rescued last night. The operation to nab terrorists is underway," said J-K Police.

On Wednesday, four terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district. (ANI)

