Pondy CM, Ministers and MLAs test negative for COVID-19

Puducherry, Apri 24 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and Ministers, who underwent tests for COVID-19 at the special camp on the Assembly premises, have tested negative. The results were received on Friday.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services here S Mohan Kumar told reporters that all the legislators and also Members of Parliament from here also tested negative. In all, 21 MLAs underwent the test as some of the legislators were away in outlying regions of Karaikal and Mahe. The tests were conducted after the Chief Minister and others wanted to undergo the examiniation since they have been moving about in several pockets and hence for a clear health status, the tests were conducted at their will, the Director said. The team used RTPCR equipment for the purpose, he said.

A team of doctors of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital, a designated testing centre and COVID-19 hospital, collected the samples at the camp held in the committee hall on the premises of the Assembly. PTI COR NVG NVG