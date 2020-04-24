Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clerics in Hyderabad urge Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Clerics in Hyderabad on Friday appealed Muslims to offer prayers during Ramzan while staying in their houses and not to gather at mosques keeping in view the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:29 IST
Clerics in Hyderabad urge Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan
Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid remains closed ahead of Ramzan, due to Coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Clerics in Hyderabad on Friday appealed Muslims to offer prayers during Ramzan while staying in their houses and not to gather at mosques keeping in view the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, the doors of the city's Mecca Masjid have been shut due to spread of the lethal infection.

" Due to this pandemic and the extension of lockdown in Telangana, we will not be allowing anyone to enter Mecca Masjid for offering prayers. I request all the Muslims to do Namaz and Tarabi prayers from their residences during this Ramzan," said Mohammed Abdul Khadeer Siddiqui, religious scholar and Superintendent Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad. "After the announcement of the lockdown, we have put restrictions in the historic Mecca Masjid. We are not allowing any person to offer prayers, keeping in mind about their safety. This disease is not related to any section of the people, everyone is getting equally affected," he added.

Eatela Rajendra, Telangana State Health Minister also emphasized that people must offer namaz from their homes. "Muslims must offer Namaz while staying at their homes this Ramzan due to the lockdown." the minister said while addressing the press conference today,

Syed Minhaj, a resident of Santosh Nagar of Hyderabad city, also spoke to ANI on the same and said, " We all know how rapidly this infection is spreading everywhere. Because of this, religious scholars and the government are appealing people to stay at homes while offering prayers during Ramzan." "It is a good initiative to contain the infection.This time we will celebrate Ramzan from our homes happily."

With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan will begin on April 24. While April 25 will be the first day of Roza. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bondi to online: Australian mental health group makes waves

At a time of increasing loneliness, an Australian mental health support group has swapped the sand of Bondi Beach for home computers during Australias coronavirus lockdown, turning its message of social connection to a global audience. Memb...

"Full fury" of coronavirus sends German business morale to record low

German business morale crashed in April in its most dramatic fall on record, hitting the lowest reading since reunification as the coronavirus pandemic sends Europes largest economy into a deep recession.The Ifo institute said on Friday its...

Turkey's health minister compared Istanbul to Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first emerged

Turkeys health minister has compared Istanbul to Wuhan the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus first emerged as the epicenter of infections in an interview. Turkeys Wuhan was Istanbul, minister Fahrettin Koca told a columnist from pr...

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court hearing

The first court hearing in a privacy case brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of a letter to her father began at Londons High Court on Friday. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeths grandso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020