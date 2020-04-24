War of words breaks out between TMC, rlys over 9 RPF personnel testing positive for COVID-19

A war of words has erupted between the TMC and the railways over nine RPF personnel testing positive for coronavirus in West Bengal, with the ruling party in the state questioning how the infected men travelled during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly disease. The personnel were part of a 28-member Railway Protection Force (RPF) contingent from the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), which had returned to the state from Delhi with a consignment of arms and ammunition aboard a parcel express train on April 14, the railways said.

After a constable, who was part of the contingent, developed coronavirus-like symptoms, his swab was tested at a government facility in West Bengal on Thursday and the results were positive. Raising concerns over the development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, saying, "Getting disturbing news. 9 #RPF personnel test + for #Covid19 in Bengal. 6 in Kharagpur, 1 each Mecheda/Uluberia. They all came to Kolkata from Delhi on 14 April by train. Why were positive patients traveling during #lockdown? WHO SENT THEM ? Screening? How many people did they met (sic)?" Responding to the tweet by O'Brien, who is the national spokesperson of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the railways said there was no violation of the guidelines issued for COVID-19 management by the Centre or any state government, while adding that the RPF contingent had not come in contact with any members of the public.

It further stated that the contingent left Kharagpur for Anand Vihar on March 19 by train to collect ammunition for the RPF of the SER and reached its destination the next day. The national transporter said its passenger services were stopped on March 23 and the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening of March 24.

It also informed that the members of the contingent stayed at the RPF/RPSF barracks in Delhi's Dayabasti from March 19 to April 12. After it was decided to run special parcel trains for transportation of essential goods during the lockdown from March 31, keeping in view the scarcity of ammunition in the SER, it was decided that the contingent move to Bengal, the railways said.

"It is pertinent to note that the on duty movement of armed forces was exempted from the restrictions imposed during the lockdown," it said. The railways added that the RPF contingent collected the arms and ammunition on April 12 and left Delhi for Howrah by a special parcel train in the early morning of April 13.

It reached Howrah at about 8.40 am on April 14 and left for Kharagpur in an RPF bus, it said. "Staff posted at en-route stations deboarded from bus during the road journey. They were quarantined in the respective barracks. Rest of the staff with ammunition was taken to Kharagpur. The bus arrived at Kharagpur at 13.30 hours of April 14," a statement from the national transporter said.

It added that a constable, who was part of the contingent, boarded another parcel train from Kharagpur and reached Balasore in Odisha on April 14 night. He was also quarantined like the other members of the contingent. However, he complained of fever on April 15 and was taken to the Government Hospital, Balasore on March 16, where he was tested for COVID-19.

"Subsequently, he was kept in quarantine in a separate room at the RPF barracks, Balasore. His results came positive on April 20. Immediately, the other staff of the contingent were tested. "It is informed that all the 28 RPF personnel have already been tested and no one is left for testing. It is also clarified that these RPF personnel, while undertaking the journey, did not come in contact with the public. There has not been any violation of the guidelines issued for the management of COVID-19 by the central government or any state government," the statement from the railways said.

The Indian Railways has also formed a fact-finding committee to ascertain the circumstances under which some of the members of the RPF contingent got infected with the virus..