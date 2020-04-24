Left Menu
Maha: Tiger kills woman in Gadchiroli, 5th case in fortnight

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:19 IST
A 52-year-old woman was killed by a tiger on Friday morning in Injewari forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said. There have been a series of tiger attacks in the region in the past few weeks, and this incident was the second in Armori taluka of the district in the last 10 days, an official said.

"Sindhu Borkute, a resident of Ganeshpur area, was killed by a tiger in compartment number 49 of the forest at around 10am. A forest team is at the site for further action," he said. The official said a woman was killed by a tiger in Bhandara on April 19, while another person was killed in Tirora forest range on April 18.

"On April 16, a man lost his life in a tiger attack in Armori area of the district. On April 13, a man was killed by a tiger near Pench forest," he said..

