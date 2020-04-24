Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Hard hit Karimnagar in Telangana on road to recovery

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:24 IST
COVID-19: Hard hit Karimnagar in Telangana on road to recovery

Karimnagar (Telangana), Apr 24 (PTI): Karimnagar, a nondescript district in Telangana, which hit the headlines after the visit of 10 Indonesian preachers who tested positive for COVID-19, is on the road to recovery with lifting of restrictons of six of the seven containment zones, due to the administration's tireless efforts, Collector K Shashanka said. "The district, which had as many as 19 cases at its peak, has only two active cases now and if those two recover and are discharged, the whole district will come under the green zone in case no new case is reported henceforth," he said.

The last case was reported on April 15, Shashanka said. Karimangar had hit headlines after it came to light that the Indonesian preachers visited various places in the district after attending the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi earlier in March.

A case was slapped against them and also some locals who harboured them for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant. "Time will decide whether we have succeeded in reducing the cases or not .What we can say is that we had very good support form the state government.

The second thing is that it is a team effort in Karimnagar. The community also came forward and complied. We have been implementing the States instructions and Government of India's guidelines from time to time.

We have tried to involve the community in a big way," the Collector told PTI. According to him, the first case was reported on March 17 which prompted the authorities to track the contacts and identify the foreigners, who were later sent to the state-run Gandhi Hospital after they tested positive.

The district administration,along with local police using latest surveillance technologies strictly implemented the lockdown announced by both the state government and the centre. "We have used drones to check peoples movement in contaminant zones.

We intensified our efforts to ensure that the lockdown is implemented in letter and spirit, Karimnagar police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said. According to an official communication from the district, as many as 790 people are in home quarantine and only seven are in government quarantine centres as on Friday.

We had seven containment zones in the district. Right now we have only one containment zone.

As per the latest state instructions if there is a single case and 14 days have passed, then we can release the containment zone, if no new case is reported, the collector said..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to star...

Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments "dangerous", doctors say

Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested scientists should investigate inserting the cleaning agent into the body as a way to cure COVID-19. This is an...

Punjab's coronavirus death rate higher than Haryana: Govt data

Punjab has higher COVID-19 mortality and lower recovery rates in comparison to neighbouring Haryana, according to the latest government data. The Union Territory of Chandigarh has reported no death related to the novel coronavirus so far.Wi...

1,400 students from Haryana, Assam leave for home; those from Bihar stage stir

Nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota for their home towns by buses on Friday morning, while over 2,000 from various places in Rajasthan are scheduled to leave in the evening. Meanwhile, students from Bihar have appealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020