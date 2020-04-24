Three of family including pregnant woman killed in road mishap in K'taka

Three of a family including apregnant woman and her two-year old daughter were killed onFriday when a truck crashed into the bike on which they weretravelling at a village in Karnataka's Raichur district,police said

According to police, the victims have been identifiedas Parasappa, his wife Kanakamma and daughter Nagamma,residents of Matur village in Sindanur village

Kanakamma had gone to her parents house inChikkabergi, the police said adding the mishap occured whenParasappa was taking her to Ilkal in Bagalkote.