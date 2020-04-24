Two tested COVID-19 positive post-death in Jaipur

Two 60-year-old male patients, who died at a Jaipur hospital, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to 32. According to the state Health Department, a resident of Ramganj was admitted to the SMS Hospital on April 22 and died on April 23. He was detected positive for COVID-19 on April 23. The patient had comorbidity of coronary artery disease.

Another patient, a resident of MD road, was brought dead to the SMS Hospital on April 22. As he was a suspected COVID-19 patient, a sample was taken which was reported positive on April 23. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old female from Adarsh Nagar who tested positive for coronavirus on April 21 also succumbed to the infection today. She had comorbidity of coronary artery disease, the health officials said.

The department also shared the details of evacuees from Iran who were quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer and now have been shifted to various places in Jammu and Kashmir. On April 21, 180 evacuees were rushed to Srinagar, while 225 were moved to Ladakh on April 22. On Friday, 52 were taken to Srinagar.

With 44 fresh cases reported in Rajasthan today, 2008 people have infected with virus in the state so far. (ANI)