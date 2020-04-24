Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt re-launches zero interest loan scheme for Women SHGs

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:28 IST
AP govt re-launches zero interest loan scheme for Women SHGs

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday revived the 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy re-launched the scheme at his residence here by releasing a sum of Rs 1,400 crore to 8.78 lakh SHGs.

Under the scheme, each SHG will receive sums ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 towards the interest component on their loans, a CMO release said. The zero interest scheme was first launched by the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy in the united Andhra Pradesh in 2011, under which the state government bore the interest burden on loans extended to the women SHGs.

After the state bifurcation, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government had disbanded the scheme in 2016-17. In line with his election-eve promise last year, Jagan re-launched the zero interest scheme that would benefit about 91 lakh members of SHGs.

The SHG women were currently securing loans from banks at an interest rate of 7 to 13 per cent. The state government will now carry the entire interest burden.

Interacting with some of the SHG members via a video link, the Chief Minister said he was re-introducing the scheme despite the severe financial hardship being faced by his government. "I thank God for giving me this opportunity," the CMO release quoted Jagan as saying.

The zero interest scheme would prove beneficial to the women SHGs, he said and listed out the slew of schemes launched by his government for the welfare of women. The Chief Minister announced that house-sites would be distributed to over 27 lakh women on July 8 as the programme got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Ambassador Misri interacts with Indians studying in China, assure to extend all possible facilitation

Ambassador of India to China Vikram Misri interacted with Indian students studying in China on Friday and assured them that the embassy and consulates would extend all possible facilitation, including for the attestation of certificates. Ea...

Coronavirus lockdown: Mosques remain closed in Srinagar ahead of Ramzan

Mosques and shrines in Srinagar remained closed ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan due to the coronavirus lockdown. Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fa...

Health News Roundup: Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says; Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535 authoritiesThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 ne...

Science News Roundup: China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission; Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China unveils name of first Mars exploration missionChinas space agency on Friday unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with Chinas annual Space Day and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020