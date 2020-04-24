Left Menu
MP's COVID-19 cases up by 75 to 1,846; death toll rises to 92

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:41 IST
As 75 more people, of whom 37 in Bhopal alone, tested coronavirus positive till Friday afternoon, the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,846, health officials said. Seven more person succumbed to the infection in the state since Thursday night, which increased the death toll to 92, the officials said.

Four of them died in Ujjain, two in Bhopal and one in Khargone, they said. According to them, the number of patients discharged so far in the state is 210, while the active patients are 1,544. So far, 35,076 have been tested.

Of the total number of deaths, 55 were reported in Indore alone, the officials said. Since Thursday night, Bhopal recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 37, followed by Ujjain 26, Khargone 10 and Jabalpur and Dewas one each, they said.

According to the health officials, Indore continues to remain at the top with 1,029 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Bhopal 360, Ujjain 102 and Khargone 61. The cases in Jabalpur have now climbed to 31 and Dewas to 22. The number of cases reported from so far are: Khandwa 35, Hoshangabad 26, Barwani 24, Raisen 26, Morena 16, Vidisha 13, Ratlam 12, Mandsaur eight, Shajapur six, Sagar five, Gwalior, Sheopur and Chhindwara four each, Alirajpur three, Shivpuri and Tikamgarh two each and Betul one, the health bulletin said.

Three patients are from some other states. Eleven people have died in Ujjain, nine in Bhopal, six each in Dewas and Khargone and one each in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Dhar.

So far, 210 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said. As many as 463 areas across the affected cities in the state have been declared as containment zones to curb the spread of the virus.

