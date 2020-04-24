Lockdown is effective in slowing doubling rate of coronavirus, says Dr VK Paul

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has effectively mitigated the doubling rate of COVID-19 to 10 days, said Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1, here on Friday. "If an average of the last three days is calculated, the doubling of cases is happening in 10 days," said Dr Paul.

"Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19. The lockdown decision was timely as the around 23,000 cases in India today could have been 73,000," he said. He said that on March 23, the doubling of cases was in 3 days, then on March 29, the rate of doubling of cases moved to 5 days.

He said that steps taken up by the government in order to combat the coronavirus have been 'timely, 'good' and 'well-followed' adding that the nation is prepared to "control and erase the pandemic". (ANI)