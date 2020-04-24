Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freezing DA inhumane; govt should instead shelve bullet train, Central Vista projects: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:50 IST
Freezing DA inhumane; govt should instead shelve bullet train, Central Vista projects: Cong

Terming "insensitive and inhumane" the freeze on dearness allowance, the Congress on Friday said instead of "hurting" the middle-class employees and pensioners, the government should cut down its wasteful expenses and shelve the bullet train and Central Vista redevelopment projects to save money for the fight against coronavirus. "It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut DA of central employees, pensioners and jawans who are serving the public by fighting coronavirus. The government should instead suspend the bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification project of lakhs of crores (of rupees)," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too asked the government to cut 30 per cent of its expenses, that could yield around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and shelve the Central Vista redevelopment and bullet train projects to save money. "The Government of India, instead of helping people by giving them financial support in this crisis, is hurting them. Instead of curtailing its own wasteful expenditures, the government is cutting the money of the middle class," he told an online press conference.

On Thursday, the government froze the inflation-linked allowance for its 1.1 crore employees and pensioners, a move states are likely to replicate, helping save a combined Rs 1.2 lakh crore that could be used to combat the coronavirus crisis. Surjewala demanded that the government take back the decision.

He accused the government of having "misconceived" priorities and said on the one hand the prime minister is telling states and the private sector to not cut salaries and on the other, he is himself cutting salaries of government employees. "Is this not an indicator to states and the private sector... If this mayhem continues, how will you put money in the hands of people," he asked.

Surjewala said the government should shelve the Central Vista project, of which the prime minister held a meeting even on Thursday. "Why are you attacking the income of the most vulnerable sections and putting that money in the bullet train project of Rs 1.1 lakh crore and in the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project," he said. The government is proceeding to deduct almost Rs 38,000 crore from these 50 lakh middle-class government employees and 62 lakh pensioners, who rely completely on the pay and pensions they receive, he claimed.

Even more tragic and objectionable is that the government has not even spared our armed forces, he said, claiming that the Modi government has deducted Rs 11,000 crore from 15 lakh serving armed forces personnel and nearly 26 lakh military pensioners. "What is their fault? They are serving the nation in times of all types of crisis," he asked.

Surjewala said earlier too the government had taken away the money of the middle class by reducing the interest rates on savings. He hoped the lockdown will be lifted soon, as the Congress Working Committee has called on the government to prepare an exit strategy before May 3. "We hope the prime minister will do so and will unveil that strategy now, than later," he said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germans told not to lower guard as lockdown is eased

Germanys coronavirus infection rate needs to fall further - to a few hundred cases a day - before lockdown measures can be eased further, its main public health institution said on Friday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is worried that Germans are...

Action against 3,200 people for violating lockdown norms in Rajasthan

Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday. The State is following several restr...

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020