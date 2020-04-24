ADMO suspended for unauthorized absence from duty in J-K

An Assistant District Medical Officer (ADMO) of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was suspended on Friday for his unauthorised absence from duty amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar Doifode has placed the ADMO under suspension with immediate effect, they said

It has been found that ADMO Doda left the station without taking prior permission, violating various sections and orders issued under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act, they added

Doifode warned all officers not to leave their stations without taking prior permission from the competent authority. Any laxity and deviation shall be viewed seriously and action as warranted under rules will be taken against the erring officer, the deputy commissioner added.PTI AB TDSTDS