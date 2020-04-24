Left Menu
RSS launches helpline service for women in distress during lockdown

In order to help women in distress during the nationwide lockdown, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a helpline service for providing counselling and guidance to the women who are victims of domestic violence, harassment, abuse etc.

Updated: 24-04-2020 20:31 IST
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to help women in distress during the nationwide lockdown, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a helpline service for providing counselling and guidance to the women who are victims of domestic violence, harassment, abuse etc. "Number 817-817-1234 has been issued as a helpline number. Women can call and tell about their problems and ask for suggestions and help. They can also seek counselling and can discuss their problems with the counsellor," read a statement from RSS.

Women facing domestic violence, harassment, assault by husband, other violence can take assistance by giving a call on the helpline. Advocate Pratima Lakra, who is associated with the association, said: "Our aim is to guide the women who are in trouble during the lock-down and provide them with proper legal and medical facilities along with other help. In today's era, men and women have equal rights, when such news of violence and harassment with women comes, it is very sad."

Lakra said that the helpline started by the RSS is a step towards empowering women. (ANI)

