Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maoist urban support netork busted in C'garh; seven held

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST
Maoist urban support netork busted in C'garh; seven held

The Chhattisgarh Police on Friday claimed to have busted an alleged Maoist urban support network, with the arrest of seven people, including three construction contractors, from separate places in the state. While two persons, identified as Tapas Palit and Dayashankar Mishra, were arrested last month, five others were held recently by Kanker district police, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI on Friday.

On March 24, the police had arrested contractor Palit while he was allegedly transporting a huge consignment of shoes, fabrics and walkie-talkie sets, meant for Naxals in his SUV, from Siksod police station area of Kanker district, he said. During his interrogation, he revealed about the Maoist couriers network, which had beeen supplying various kinds of material and cash to Maoists since the last two years in northBastar, he said.

Mishra, who was associated with him, was later arrested from Rajandgaon district, the official said. For an extensive probe into the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kanker police led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore was constituted, he said.

The SIT recently arrested five more persons- Ajay Jain (45), Komal Prasad Verma, both contractors from Rajnandgaon, Rohit Nag (33) of Koyalibeda in Kanker, Sushil Sharma (50) of Uttar Pradesh and Suresh Sharnagat (28) of Madhya Pradesh in this connection, he said. As per the preliminary probe, two other Rajnandgaon- based contractors were allotted road construction works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Antagarh, Amabeda, Siksod, Koyalibeda and other Naxal-affected areas of Kanker district by the government department concerned, the IG said.

The two contractors then authorised Ajay Jain, Komal Prasad Verma and Palit to carry out the construction work, he said. "The trio allegedly established communication with the Naxals. They had been supplying shoes, Maoist uniforms, walkie-talkie sets and other materials along with lakhs of rupees of cash to the Maoists since the past two years," he said, adding that the remaining arrested persons are their accomplices.

Two cars and ten mobilephones were also seized from their possession, he said. The involvement of some other people in the offence is being probed, he added.

According to police, the Maoists have suffered a huge blow with these arrests as the ongoing lockdown has already paralysed their supply chain..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congos Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virungas recent history. Around 60 fight...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.There will not be a bill withou...

'Lab technicians not qualified for taking COVID-19 samples'

Chennai, Apr 24 PTI The Tamil Nadu Government Medical Laboratory Technicians Association has moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the state government from making the association members take samples of suspected COVID-19 patient...

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020