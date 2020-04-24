Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 arrested, 169 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:05 IST
8 arrested, 169 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

Eight people were arrested and 169 vehicle owners were fined across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, said police. With eight more arrested on Friday, the totan number of those apprehended so far across Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar for breaching lockdown orders March 23 and April 24rose to 3,348, they said.

"Four FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and eight people arrested. A total of 624 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 169 of them, while two others were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code , which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

The administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in providing COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. As of Friday, 33 hotspots have been sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 109 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district with 56 of them having recovered, said officials.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congos Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virungas recent history. Around 60 fight...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.There will not be a bill withou...

'Lab technicians not qualified for taking COVID-19 samples'

Chennai, Apr 24 PTI The Tamil Nadu Government Medical Laboratory Technicians Association has moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the state government from making the association members take samples of suspected COVID-19 patient...

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020