Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 positive case, state's tally reaches 57

One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Jharkhand, taking the state tally to 57. "The patient is from Deoghar and had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat. There have been 3 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and the total positive cases in the state has risen to 57," Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary, Jharkhand said.

A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)