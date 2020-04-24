Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 positive case, state's tally reaches 57
One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Jharkhand, taking the state tally to 57.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:12 IST
One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Jharkhand, taking the state tally to 57. "The patient is from Deoghar and had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat. There have been 3 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and the total positive cases in the state has risen to 57," Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary, Jharkhand said.
A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)
ALSO READ
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally 39
Tamil Nadu's district hospital discharges 4 positive COVID-19 patients
Odisha's Ganjam district to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 screening of 7 lakh families
Trump attacks WHO over criticism of US approach to COVID-19
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,734 cases