Odisha govt launches portal for registration of migrant workers

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:30 IST
Anticipating the return of about 5 lakh migrant workers to the state after lifting of the lockdown on May 3, Odisha government on Friday formally launched a portal for registration of names to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The migrant workers will have to register their name and address in the portal covid19.odisha.gov.in.

Anyone who wants to return to Odisha after lockdown via any means (air/train/road) is required to register by filling up the form online and offline, said Panchayati Raj minister Pratap Jena. "It is compulsory for everyone to register on this portal. The person who does not register will not be allowed entry into the state," said Panchayati Raj secretary D K Singh.

Jena said the forms are also available in every gram panchayats for registration as well as in the digital format. He said the registration can be made by any family member in the village or by any friend or relative. This apart, the online registration is also available.

As part of the state governments strategy to contain spread of COVID-19, all the returnees will be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days. They cant go home directly. Sarpanchs will play a decisive role in this. Around 7,000 temporary medical camps have been set up at GPs, he said.

"Once the migrants arrive in the state, they will be received by the panchayat and block level officials at the railway stations and bus stand from where they will be taken to quarantine centres," he said. State government COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the state government has been successful in containing the spread of the highly infectious diseases in the initial stage by making mandatory registration of the people who returned from abroad. Now, the same strategy is being adopted for the migrants who come from other states within the country also.

Meanwhile, Odishas Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das in a video conferencing with the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan placed the states demand to ensure corona test of the migrant workers at the place where they are stranded during the lockdown period. "Corona test of the migrant workers at the place of their stay during the lockdown period will help prevent the spread of the disease in different parts of the country," Das said.

