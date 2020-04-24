Ladakh 'MP Cares' initiative to fight COVID-19; masks & hand sanitisers to be distributed free

Parliamentarian from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on Friday started "MP Cares" initiative to distribute masks and hand sanitisers to all households in the area and create awareness among people on ways to check coronavirus pandemic. "My interest is to create awareness among people of my constituency about the importance of wearing masks and use of hand sanitiser to check the spread of the virus. We intend to distribute masks and sanitisers to each house of my constituency. Today we have started distribution of two lakh masks," Namghyal told PTI.

He said besides these, 20,000 hand sanitisers (200 ml) bottles will be distributed in COVID-19 containment zones and to front line workers in Ladakh. "We will distribute five litres sanitisers with masks to all the 334 medical centres in Ladakh," the Lok Sabha member from the newly carved union territory said. Namgyal said that the kit-bag of mask and sanitisers will be delivered to all the households which are under COVID-19 containment zones and will be made available at the areas recommended by the medical department including tea stalls along the national highway when roads will open for traffic. "The hand sanitiser and face masks will also be delivered to about 2,000 police personnel of Ladakh police, councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh and Kargil and all the government employees who are deployed in fight against COVID-19 and media persons," the member of Parliament said.

The "MP Cares" initiative was launched at the LAHDC council secretariat here by its chairman/chief executive councillor, Gyal P Wangyal, in presence of executive councillors and councillors among others. MP Namgyal joined the launch through video conference from Delhi. Addressing the launching programme, Wangyal thanked the MP Namgyal for his noble initiative to ensure safety of each and every person of Ladakh from COVID-19.

He said that under the MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Cares initiative, a kit containing two bottles of 200 ml sanitizers, five three-ply masks and bilingual pamphlet written both in Bhoti and English language highlighting dos and don'ts aimed to raise awareness about the pandemic will be delivered to every household under the containment zones..