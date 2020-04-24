Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Doda

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday evening and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said. The hideout in Doda's Gouria-Gundana forest was unearthed during a joint search operation carried out by district police and troops from 10 Rashtriya Rifles personnel on the basis of specific information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mumtaz Ahmed told PTI.

The seized arms and ammunition include two AK-47 assault guns, two AK magazines, one Chinese pistol, 580 AK rounds, three Chinese hand grenades and one pistol magazine, he said. Most of the items had gathered rust, indicating that it is an old hideout that was used by terrorists who operated in the district over a decade ago, the SSP said.

No arrests have been made yet, Ahmed said. A case has been registered at the Doda police station under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, he said.