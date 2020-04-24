2,112 cases registered for lockdown violations so far in Uttarakhand
2,112 cases have been registered and 9,320 people have been arrested in connection with violation of the norms of coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand so far, the state police said on Friday.
For lockdown violations, today there were 42 cases registered and 327 people were arrested in this regard.
Ashok Kumar, DG, Law and Order, Uttarakhand said, "Please follow the rules of lockdown in the month of Ramzan and maintain communal harmony. There will be no community prayers and Iftar during this month." (ANI)
