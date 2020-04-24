Left Menu
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mathura; district tally now 10

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:49 IST
Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura on Friday, pushing the district's tally to 10 and forcing the administration to withdraw the two-hour relaxation of lockdown restrictions granted earlier. "Door-to-door supply of essential commodities will be ensured as the two-hour relaxation facility has been withdrawn," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said here.

Of the fresh cases, one is in Arjunpura and the other in the Chaubia Para area. The Arjunpura resident is the brother of a 50-year-old man from the Lal Darwaja area of the old city who tested positive for the virus on Thursday, officials said. The Chaubia Para resident is a 20-year-old student, Mishra said.

According to the DM, 26 areas in the city have been declared as hotspots so far. Areas within a three-kilometre radius of Lal Darwaja have been placed under the coronavirus containment plan, he said, adding that door-to-door testing would be undertaken in the affected areas.

Drone cameras were pressed into service on Friday for intensive monitoring, he said. Mishra said traders interested in door-to-door delivery of essential commodities can get passes from the office of the magistrate.

The DM warned that serious action would be taken against those violating the lockdown..

