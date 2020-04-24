COVID-19: Pune reports 109 fresh cases and 5 deaths on Friday

Pune district on Friday saw 109fresh COVID-19 cases as well as five deaths, health officialssaid

The number of cases in the district now stands at1,094, while the number of people who have so far died of theinfection is 68, an official said

"Of the five deaths today, four were in Pune. One wasin Pimpri Chinchwad. Of the four deaths in Pune, two were inprivate hospitals while two were in state-run SassoonHospital. Incidentally, Sassoon Hospital alone accounts for 50COVID-19 deaths so far," he said.