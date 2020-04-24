Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trainee IPS officer tests positive for coronavirus in MP

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:17 IST
Trainee IPS officer tests positive for coronavirus in MP

Jabalpur, Apr 24 (PTI)A trainee IPS officer tested positive in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a health official said. The officer had earlier caught a NSA detainee, a COVID-19 patient, in neighbouring Narsinghpur district when he escaped from hospital.

The IPS official himself was found to have contracted virus on Friday, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer M K Mishra. A 25 year-old man and his 58-year-old father were booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after they allegedly hurled stones at a policeman in Chandan Nagar locality in Indore on April 7.

The young man escaped two weeks ago from Jabalpur Medical Hospital. The trainee IPS officer had gone to catch him. The NSA detainee's 58-old father who had been imprisoned at Indore Central Jail tested positive on April 14.

He is being treated in Indore. Indore Central Jail authorities suspect that because of him a warder and six other prisoners caught infection..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ready to cooperate with Indian agencies: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products. In separate statements, Guong...

Amarinder Singh urges Rajnath to permit retired Defence personnel to return to Punjab amid lockdown

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to grant special permission to defence personnel who have retired from service to return to their home states amid the countrywide lockdown due to ...

Lebanon PM rebukes central bank governor as currency fall quickens

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab delivered an unusually strong rebuke to central bank governor Riad Salameh on Friday, questioning his performance amid a rapid fall in the Lebanese pound and mounting losses in the banking system.Lebanons...

France planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault - TF1

The French government is planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault , TV station TF1 reported on Friday.French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is due to give an interview later to TF1. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020