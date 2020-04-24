Left Menu
President hopes Ramzan inspires people to be compassionate, kind towards others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:22 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on Ramzan and hoped that the pious month of fasting will inspire all to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially the needy ones. Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in the country.

"Ramzan Mubarak to all. May this pious month inspires us to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially those in need," he tweeted. "On this occasion, let us resolve to defeat COVID-19 through our collective determination and discipline," the president said.

