Left Menu
Development News Edition

People violate social distancing norms in Delhi's Shastri Park area

A large number of people violated the social distancing norms by flocking to the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:45 IST
People violate social distancing norms in Delhi's Shastri Park area
People violate social distancing norms at Shastri Park area in Delhi amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people violated the social distancing norms by flocking to the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even though people were violating the social distancing norms, some of the people were seen using masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces.

Governments of different states have asked all the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and take necessary precautionary measures against the spread of the virus. The World Health Organisation has also advised all to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 2,376. Till now, 808 people have either been cured or discharged, while 50 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Biden, DNC ink fundraising deal as he widens party influence

Joe Biden is expanding his influence over the Democratic Party with a new fundraising deal and a leadership shuffle at the Democratic National Committee. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and the DNC on Friday began a ...

KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid-finance minister

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will receive 2-4 billion euros up to 4.32 billion in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.The details are still being worked ...

Report: Kobe hired camera crew to document final season

A camera crew followed Kobe Bryant in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16, filming him and teammates in locker rooms on the road and at home, in the training room, at practice and on the team plane, ESPNs Baxter Holmes r...

Meghan's lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing

A British newspaper publisher fought back against the Duchess of Sussex at a court hearing Friday, rejecting allegations that it deliberately stoked a dispute between Meghan and her father and asking for the claim to be struck from her laws...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020