People violate social distancing norms in Delhi's Shastri Park area

A large number of people violated the social distancing norms by flocking to the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even though people were violating the social distancing norms, some of the people were seen using masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces.

Governments of different states have asked all the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and take necessary precautionary measures against the spread of the virus. The World Health Organisation has also advised all to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 2,376. Till now, 808 people have either been cured or discharged, while 50 deaths have been reported. (ANI)