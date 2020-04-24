Ramzan: NCM chief writes to chief secys to ensure availability of essential items in Muslim areas

National Commission for Minorities Chairperson Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Friday wrote to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, asking them to issue instructions to all district magistrates to ensure availability of fruits and other essential items in Muslim areas during the holy month of Ramzan

He called for instructions be issued to all district magistrates to ensure availability of fruits and other essential items in the Muslim areas and said special passes could also be issued to selected vendors for the supply of these items. District minority welfare officers may be asked to coordinate the task so that no inconvenience is caused and the devotees are advised to perform prayers and other rituals at their homes instead of mosques so that government directions are complied with for containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Rizvi said

In view of the lockdown, the government has already advised closure of all religious places and banned gatherings in such places, he said in the letter.