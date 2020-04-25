Left Menu
Development News Edition

No relaxation in lockdown for Ramazan: Mumbai Police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:10 IST
No relaxation in lockdown for Ramazan: Mumbai Police
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Mumbai Police made it clear on Friday evening that there is no relaxation in lockdown rules for Ramazan, the Muslim holy month, amid coronavirus pandemic

The statement came after a video showing an announcement being made from a police vehicle about shops and other establishments allowed to remain open from 3.30 am to12 pm for Ramazan began to circulate on social media

No such relaxation in rules has been made, the police said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Biden, DNC ink fundraising deal as he widens party influence

Joe Biden is expanding his influence over the Democratic Party with a new fundraising deal and a leadership shuffle at the Democratic National Committee. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and the DNC on Friday began a ...

KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid-finance minister

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will receive 2-4 billion euros up to 4.32 billion in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.The details are still being worked ...

Report: Kobe hired camera crew to document final season

A camera crew followed Kobe Bryant in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16, filming him and teammates in locker rooms on the road and at home, in the training room, at practice and on the team plane, ESPNs Baxter Holmes r...

Meghan's lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing

A British newspaper publisher fought back against the Duchess of Sussex at a court hearing Friday, rejecting allegations that it deliberately stoked a dispute between Meghan and her father and asking for the claim to be struck from her laws...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020