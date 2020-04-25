No relaxation in lockdown for Ramazan: Mumbai Police

No relaxation in lockdown for Ramazan: Mumbai PolicePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:10 IST
The Mumbai Police made it clear on Friday evening that there is no relaxation in lockdown rules for Ramazan, the Muslim holy month, amid coronavirus pandemic
The statement came after a video showing an announcement being made from a police vehicle about shops and other establishments allowed to remain open from 3.30 am to12 pm for Ramazan began to circulate on social media
No such relaxation in rules has been made, the police said.
