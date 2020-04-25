Left Menu
Man arrested for killing parents in Delhi

Updated: 25-04-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:06 IST
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his parents at their home in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area on Friday, police said. The accused, Satish, is unemployed. His wife, Kavita (35) is also being questioned in connection with the case, they said.

Information about the incident was received at 11.15 am. The bodies of the two victims -- Raj Singh (61), a retired Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, and his wife Omwati (58) -- were found lying on a bed with cut marks on their faces, a senior police officer said. The family stays in Durga Vihar. The exact cause of the couple's death is not clear. It will be ascertained after post-mortem, the officer said.

The victims' son Satish has been arrested. Kavita is being interrogated and she will also be arrested, the police said. Sources said Satish was embroiled in a property dispute with his parents.

Police said Singh's daughter had come to meet her parents on Friday morning. However, Satish and his wife did not let her enter the house. She got suspicious and informed the police. Satish has two kids and lived with his parents. He is unemployed was financially dependent on them, they said.

Since the lockdown began, Satish used to have heated arguments with his parents. It is suspected that during one such heated argument he or his wife attacked the elderly couple, the police said. A probe is underway to establish the sequence of events, they said..

