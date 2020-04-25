Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police constable takes expecting mother to hospital, family names newborn after him

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:31 IST
Police constable takes expecting mother to hospital, family names newborn after him

A couple in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial area named their newborn, Dayaveer, after a police constable who helped them to reach a hospital amidst the lockdown. According to constable Dayaveer (31), who is posted at the Ashok Vihar police station, the man, Vikram, couldn't get ambulance for his wife, Anupa, who was experiencing labour pain. "When Vikarm couldn't get an ambulance for her, he called the SHO of Ashok Vihar police station and asked her for help. The SHO sent me to help the couple," the constable said. Dayaveer went to their house in Wazirpur Industrial area, took the couple in his car and reached Hindu Rao hospital. "This happened on Thursday around 7 am. I dropped them at Hindu Rao hospital. Later in the evening around 7.30 pm, I got to know that the woman delivered a baby boy and they named their son Dayaveer," the constable said. "It's an exemplary work done by the constable. The Delhi Police is on its toes fighting COVID-19 and the force is also with the public to serve them whenever they need," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. Dayaveer has been working as a constable in Delhi Police since 10 years. He was posted at Ashok Vihar police station around one and half years ago. "Proud of our Constable "Dayaveer" who helped the expecting mother reach the hospital in time. Anupa and Vikram expressed their emotions by naming their baby "Dayaveer"  @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice  #DilKiPolice," DCP (northwest) tweeted.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

Canadas worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police said. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell on Friday said the weekend shooting rampage started with a...

NFL-First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says

Television viewership for the first round of the NFL Draft broke records, the league said on Friday, with an average of more than 15.6 million tuning in for one of the rare few live sports events left on a professional calendar otherwise fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020