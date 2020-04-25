Left Menu
Development News Edition

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:45 IST
140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

About 140 stranded Kashmiri labourers left Shimla for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. They left in six buses on Friday at 10.30 pm after Himachal Pradesh government gave them the permission amid the coronavirus curfew, a Kashmiri labourer Fayaz said before leaving Shimla.

Thanking Himachal Pradesh government and local people for helping them during the curfew, Fayaz said a total of 168 Kashmiri labourers have been provided permission to go to their native places in Jammu and Kashmir. However , only 140 of them are going to their native places in J&K as the rest had to get some money from some people, he added.

Fayaz expressed his gratitude to HP government for permitting them to go to their native places and taking up their matter with J&K administration for the same. They will go up to Kathua's Lakhanpur on Punjab-J&K border in the six buses. From Lakhanpur, the J&K administration will make arrangements to facilitate them to reach their native places, he added.

Fayaz said the district administration and local people provided them every possible help including ration but they wanted to go back to their homes as they had not earned even a single paisa for over a month due to corona-triggered curfew and lockdown. Most of these Kashmiri labourers work here as porters for local people by carrying their heavy luggage and household items from one place to another. They were staying in Jama Masjid near Middle Bazar.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

Canadas worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police said. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell on Friday said the weekend shooting rampage started with a...

NFL-First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says

Television viewership for the first round of the NFL Draft broke records, the league said on Friday, with an average of more than 15.6 million tuning in for one of the rare few live sports events left on a professional calendar otherwise fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020