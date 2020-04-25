2 terrorists, associate killed in Pulwama encounter
Two unidentified terrorists and a terrorist associate was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The encounter took place at Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district earlier in the morning.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
