Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi lockdown: People offer prayers at home during Ramzan

The spread of coronavirus across the country has forced people of Delhi to remain indoors while fasting and offering prayers during this Ramzan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 09:12 IST
Delhi lockdown: People offer prayers at home during Ramzan
People offered Namaz and performed sahari rituals at their homes as all mosques remain closed amid the Coronavirus lockdown [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The spread of coronavirus across the country has forced people of Delhi to remain indoors while fasting and offering prayers during this Ramzan. "If we step outdoors it can lead to the spread of coronavirus. So, I prayed along with my family at home," said Mohammed Salim, a resident of Inderlok, while speaking to ANI.

Religious preachers have also requested Muslims to offer prayers inside their homes and avoid any kind of social gathering. Though the sheen of Ramzan is being missed this year, celebrations with family are keeping the essence of the festivity intact for most people.

The country is under lockdown till May 3. All religious places including mosques have been closed to stop the transmission of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 29

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29, an official said on Saturday. All of them are residents of the Bambooflat area in the sou...

Rodgers shows some Love to Packers draft pick

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers first interaction with his heir apparent was cordial, Packers first-round draft Jordan Love said Friday. Speaking with ESPNs Maria Taylor, Love said of his new teammate, Yeah, I was able to talk with him ...

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, April 25

- Stories related to coronavirus pandemic from multiple datelines- Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19 Survey - COVID-19 FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquinePTI AMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020