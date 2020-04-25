KSRTC bus converted into mobile clinic in Mysuru to treat COVID-19 patients

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses into a clinic in Mysuru to treat COVID-19 patients. The mobile fever clinic has a bed for the patient and a cabin for doctor.

There is also a seating facility, medicine box, washing basin, sanitizer, soap oil, a separate water facility and fans. According to the KSRTC, the cost of this clinic construction on a bus is Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, 15 new positive cases were reported in the state. So far, 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, including 18 deaths and 153 discharges in the state. (ANI)