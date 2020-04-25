Ramzan at the time of Covid-19: Srinagar streets, mosques remain deserted

The streets and roads in Srinagar, on the first day of Ramzan, wore a deserted look on Saturday as the country continues to be in lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Mosques and shrines in the city, usually bustling with people and activities during Ramzan, remained closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today. All services, including schools, colleges, public transport and commercial complexes, have been closed as per the lockdown directives issued by the Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)