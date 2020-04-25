Left Menu
Man kills wife after argument in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhi's Madipur area, police said. Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 am on Saturday and informed them about a quarrel with his wife Gulshan, 39. When the police reached the spot, they found Gulshan dead. She was hit on her head with a stick during the fight, a senior police official said

This was their second marriage which was solemnized three months ago. They had a fight over their children from earlier marriages, the officer said. The house of the accused falls in a containment zone.

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

