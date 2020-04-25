Delhi man held for killing wife over argument about children's future

A 34-year-old man on Saturday surrendered himself before police in Delhi's Madipur area after allegedly killing his wife. The incident took place on Friday night and the accused has been identified as Rahisul Azam (34).

According to the statement issued by Delhi Police, Azam works at a footwear shop in Jahangirpuri and had a fight with his wife identified as Gulshan (39) over their children's future. "He hit her with a stick on the head after which she died," a statement said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate has registered a case in this regard. The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) was also informed later as the area is under the COVID-19 containment zone.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)