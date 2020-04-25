Left Menu
Karnataka journalist tests COVID-19 positive, state's tally 489: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that a journalist from Bangalore Urban, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is one out of 15 new cases reported in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that a journalist from Bangalore Urban, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is one out of 15 new cases reported in the state. He further said that out of the 15 new coronavirus cases, six each are from Bangalore Urban and Belagavi and one each from Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Dakshin Kannada. The state's tally is now 489.

"#COVID19 Update: From 5 pm, 24th April till 12 noon today. A total of 489 cases, 15 positives, 18 deaths & 183 discharges," Sudhakar tweeted. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5,063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

