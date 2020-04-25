Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong seeks Goa CM's apology on reduction in culture dept spend

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:42 IST
Cong seeks Goa CM's apology on reduction in culture dept spend
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on his statement that the state government would slash budgetary allocation for the Art and Culture department to help the economy in view of the COVID-19 crisis. "Sawant must immediately withdraw his statement and apologize to the artists' community of Goa. It is unfortunate that the chief minister did not utter a word about the hard times faced by various artists in Goa after the lockdown was announced (on March 24).

"All the programs, dramas, concerts, weddings, etc got canceled which has rendered thousands of artists jobless. The future of artists is bleak as no one knows when this pandemic will come to an end," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Siddhanath Buyao. Buyao said the CM should first check "wasteful expenditure and corruption" in the PWD, Tourism, Sports, Garbage Management, and other departments before imposing restrictions on cultural activities.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood...

Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of armys 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmirs Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian ...

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020